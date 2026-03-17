Sooryavanshi terms U-19 WC final knock ‘special’

Jaipur: India’s teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Monday described his match-defining century against England in the Under-19 World Cup final as one of the most “special” knocks of his budding career, a memorable innings that played a decisive role in India lifting the title.

Sooryavanshi smashed a stunning 175 off just 80 balls to power India to a record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title. “My personal favourite is the final knock in the U-19 World Cup (in Harare). I could only play one U-19 World Cup. It was a proud moment for me to score a hundred in the final,” he said. “What I contributed for the team in the final was special,” he said on the sidelines of an event to unveil the new jersey of Rajasthan Royals and announce its partnership with JK Lakshmi Cement.

Asked about his goal in this year’s IPL, Sooryavanshi said he is just focusing on his process and not thinking about other things. “I try to focus on winning. I just focus on my work.”