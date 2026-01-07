Sooryavanshi hits ton, India whitewash SA

Benoni: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi extended his jaw dropping run with a sizzling hundred while Aaron George too struck a fine century as India U-19 thrashed South Africa by 233 runs in the third youth ODI to sweep the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, skipper Sooryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball 68 in the previous game, once again went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 10 maximums and nine boundaries in a fluent 74-ball 127.

The 14-year-old from Bihar was ably supported by George, who compiled 118 off 106 balls, as the duo laid the platform for a massive total with a 227-run opening stand.

India piled up a mammoth 393 for 7, a target that proved well beyond South Africa, who were bowled out for 160 in 35 overs.

For the hosts, Ntando Soni (3/61) and Jason Rowles (2/59) shared five wickets at Willowmoore Park.

Chasing the stiff target, South Africa slumped to 15 for 3 in the fourth over as Kishan Singh wreaked havoc at the top, dismissing Jorich Van Schalkwyk (1), Adnaan Lagadien (9) and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (0).