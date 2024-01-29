Sonam Maskar wins silver on ISSF WC debut, Simranpreet finishes 5th

Cairo: Debutant Sonam Maskar bagged a silver medal for India in the women’s 10m air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here.

Competing in her maiden World Cup, Sonam shot 252.1 in the eight-woman final, finishing 0.9 behind Germany’s Anna Janssen at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range late on Sunday. Poland’s Aneta Stankiewicz took home the bronze.

Earlier, Divyansh Singh Panwar had struck gold in the men’s event with a world record score in the final.

In other results, debutant Simranpreet Kaur Brar finished a creditable fifth in the women’s 25m pistol event.

The teenager, competing at this level for the first time in individual events, had earlier in the day, topped the qualification round with a score of 586, ahead of the likes of Germany’s reigning world champion Doreen Vennekamp and former Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece, among others.

Two other Indians in the fray could not make it to the top eight as Rhythm Sangwan shot 582 to finish ninth and Manu Bhaker ended 14th with a score of 580.

Doreen and Anna won gold and silver respectively with scores of 39 and 37 in the final, while

Hungary’s Veronika clinched the bronze.