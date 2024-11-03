Something like this will be a very low point of my career: Rohit

Mumbai: India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday described the unprecedented 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand at home as “a very low point of my career” and took full responsibility for the debacle in the Test series.

India faced a defeat of this magnitude in their own den for the first time ever after suffering a 25-run defeat in the third Test against New Zealand here.

Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121. The hosts also suffered embarrassing defeats in the first two Tests of the series.

“Something like this will be a very low point of my career and I take full responsibility for it,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

He added that losing a Test series like this at home is not “easily digestible”.

The disastrous performance of star batters is certainly a cause of concern for India, admitted Rohit Sharma after a stunning reversal against New Zealand but the skipper promised that the team will fight to deliver something ‘very very special’ in Australia.

Rohit (91) and Virat Kohli (93) managed less than 200 runs across three Tests, a major reason for India’s debacle.

“It’s a cause of concern without a doubt. If the batters are not performing, that is a cause of concern,” Rohit said.

“What is done, is done now. As a player, as a captain, as a team, we all have to look forward and see how we can correct what we didn’t manage to achieve here. There is a good opportunity for us to go and do something really, really special in Australia. We will focus on that.”

India have already been displaced from the top of the World Test Championship table following

the embarrassing result at home and it could hasten the impending transition for the Test side but Rohit preferred to look only at the immediate challenge of Australia tour.

“I don’t think we can look that far ahead. I’m not going to look beyond Australia series. Australia series, for us is now very, very important. We will try and focus on that rather than thinking what happens after.

“A lot of our guys have been there before and a lot of the guys haven’t been there before, which is why

we are trying to go there a little early just to get used to the conditions.”

Rohit said India will have to draw a lot of confidence from their last two series wins with the team set to play five Tests Down Under for the first time ever.