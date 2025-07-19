‘Soft’ Dukes ball to be examined

london: In the eye of a storm, the manufacturer of the Dukes ball on Friday said it will conduct a thorough review following widespread criticism of the “soft” balls used in the first three Tests between India and England, according to a report.

The on-field umpires have regularly changed the balls in the ongoing five-match series as they were unable to retain hardness and were going out of shape quickly, particularly post 30 overs. Following criticism by Shubman Gill and former English pacer Stuart Broad, the ECB will collect as many used balls as possible and return them to the company by the end of the week. “We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials,” said Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd, who makes the Dukes, said.