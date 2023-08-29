Smriti Irani felicitates gold medal-winning women’s blind cricket team

New Delhi: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday felicitated the gold medal-winning Indian women’s blind cricket team, who won laurels for the nation after scripting history in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham. Indian women’s blind cricket team on Saturday defeated Australia by 9 wickets, winning everyone’s hearts with their spectacular show in the World Games.



The cricket team along with the Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) were given a rousing reception as they arrived here in Delhi on Monday. After the arrival, the Indian women’s blind cricket team met Smriti Irani where the entire contingent was felicitated by the Union Minister for winning the gold medal for the country. “The Indian women’s blind cricket team has proved that India’s daughters can create an indelible mark on the global stage. I congratulate everyone in the team on behalf of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recognized the achievement of our winning team and these girls are the best brand ambassador of Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao,” Irani said in a statement.