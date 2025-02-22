Smith isn’t sweating over missing key players ahead of England match

london: Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith is not concerned over the absence of key players in the Champions Trophy and wants the younger players to perform under pressure in the global event.

The Aussies will start their campaign in the tournament with a match against old foes England on Saturday, but the 50-over world champions will not have premier pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in their ranks. They will also miss the services of injured Mitchell Marsh and retired Marcus Stoinis.

“There is always pressure in international tournaments and we are obviously missing our proven fast bowlers but we are not worried thinking about it as this also offers opportunities to those who are in the team now,” Smith said on the eve of their match.