Smith admits he needs to turn it around as Australia’s Test opener

Mumbai: Australia batter Steve Smith has admitted finding it ‘challenging’ as an opener in Test cricket but is eager to turn it around after going through a rough patch since taking up the role. Smith put his hand up to fill in the spot vacated by David Warner after he retired from Tests last Australian summer, but the former has had his share of troubles in his new batting position.

The move was indeed surprising since it diverted from the policy of appointing the specialists for the opening role including Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Harris. The promotion in the batting order certainly has not worked for the 34-year-old Smith, considered one of Australia’s best-ever, since he has averaged a mere 28.50 in four Tests against his career average of 56.97 and nearing 10,000 runs. “I’m not reading too much into it. You know, I feel like I’ve still been batting well,” Smith, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction at the channel’s studio here.

“A few things I’d like to fix up a little bit technically, but I’ve had that going throughout my whole career, and it doesn’t really matter where I’m at in that respect. We’ll wait and see,” he added.