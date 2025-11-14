SMAT: Varun Chakravarthy to lead Tamil Nadu

Chennai: India spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on Thursday named the captain of Tamil Nadu for this seasons’ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beginning across the country from November 26.

Chakravarthy played a handy role in India’s 2-1 away T20 International series win over Australia recently, taking 5 wickets across three completed matches.

India batter Narayan Jagadeesan will be Chakravarthy’s deputy for the country’s premier T20 tournament.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and promising Andre Siddarth are also part of the squad.