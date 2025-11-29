SMAT: Mhatre’s ton, Dube fire Mumbai to win over Vidarbha

Lucknow: Ayush Mhatre’s 53-ball 110 not out and India all-rounder Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 39 powered Mumbai to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Vidarbha in their Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Friday.

The defending champions recovered from early blows riding on Mhatre’s knock to overhaul the target of 193 with 13 balls to spare, making 194/3 in 17.5 overs at the Ekana Stadium. The 18-year-old Mhatre peppered the on-side with eight sixes and hit an overall eight boundaries to make his maiden T20 ton. Mumbai were rocked twice as Darshan Nalkande trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the second over and then they lost Hardik Tamore (1) to slip to 21/2. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav continued with his return to form with a strokeful 35 off 30 balls with four fours and a six, while putting on 88 runs for the third wicket with Mhatre to lead Mumbai’s revival.

However, Yash Thakur had Suryakumar caught by Yash Rathod in the 12th over which brought Dube at the crease.

Dube hit three sixes and three fours to make 39 not out from only 19 balls, adding 85 runs from only 35 balls.