SMAT: Ishan Kishan’s 100 powers Jharkhand

Ahmedabad: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan gave a timely reminder of his T20 prowess with a blistering 50-ball 113 that powered Jharkhand to an eight-wicket victory over Tripura in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match here on Sunday.During his unbeaten knock, Kishan smashed 10 fours and eight sixes as Jharkhand overhauled Tripura’s 182 for seven with 15 balls to spare, making 185 for two.

The knock will stand the left-arm batter in good stead at a time when the national selectors meet soon to pick up India’s T20I squad for the upcoming series.