SMAT: Calm Rinku, rampant Vipraj take UP to quarters

Bengaluru: A composed Rinku Singh was overshadowed by an unheralded Vipraj Nigam as they displayed excellent finishing skills to take Uttar Pradesh into the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, beating Andhra by four wickets here on Monday. UP will take on Delhi in the last eight clash after Rinku (27 not out off 22 balls) and Vipraj (27 not out off 8 balls) added 48 runs in just three overs to finish the 157-run chase in 19 overs.

UP were cruising at one stage, having reached 70 for no loss in just 8.1 overs before a slump saw them.