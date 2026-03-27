Smashing clash

miami: Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, the two top women’s players in the world, will battle it out in a ​Miami Open semi-final on Thursday after coming through their quarter-final matches.

World No. 1 Sabalenka took down American Hailey Baptiste 6-4 6-4 on Wednesday and is looking to complete the coveted ‘Sunshine Double’ after her triumph in the Indian Wells final over ​fellow big-hitter Rybakina.

“It’s definitely going to be a battle,” Sabalenka said ​in an on-court interview. “It’s always a battle, always a fight, always a challenge.We push each other to the limit and we always bring ​the best tennis... These are the matches where I get better as a ​player.”

With the win, the defending champion from Belarus improved to 21-1 for the year. She also holds a 9-7 edge over Rybakina in their career meetings.

Earlier in the day, ​Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 ​in their quarter-final to reach the Miami Open last four for the third time. It ‌was her fifth consecutive win over the American, following victories this season at the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

“It’s always very difficult matches with Jessica,” Rybakina said in her on-court interview. “She started playing well, and I was a bit rushing ​and frustrated, but ​I’m happy that I managed to bounce back and turn it around in the second set.

“Couple times I got lucky. I was trying ​to come a little bit more to the net. ​Jessica plays very fast and sometimes short, so it was not easy to just stay back I had to adapt a little bit.”

Meanwhile, A U.S. judge dismissed a lawsuit by Ukrainian tennis player ‌Lesia Tsurenko accusing the WTA Tour and former chief executive Steve Simon of inflicting mental abuse over their handling of Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Tsurenko, a former top-25 player, sued ​over the WTA’s alleged failure to uphold Simon’s promise to ban Russian and ​Belarusian players who supported the war, and prohibit “conduct detrimental” to the tour and the game’s integrity.