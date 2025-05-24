SL’s Mathews to retire from Tests in June

Colombo: Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Friday announced that the first Test against Bangladesh next month will be his last five-day game as he makes way for younger talent in the traditional format with a “grateful heart and unforgettable memories.”

The 37-year-old will, however, continue to play white-ball cricket for his country. His final Test appearance will be in Galle from June 17 to 21.

“With a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!...The first Test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country,”

he posted on ‘X’.

“Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me. “I believe this Test team is a talented side with many future and present greats playing the game. Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our

nation,” he added.