Slot pulls out of award ceremony

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Arne Slot opted against attending a ceremony in London where he was due to receive an award, saying he withdrew “out of solidarity” with those affected in the team’s city-centre parade tragedy.

Slot was named both the Premier League’s Manager of the Season and League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their record-tying 20th league title in his first season at the club.

Hundreds of thousands of fans lined the streets of Liverpool on Monday to celebrate with the players as they paraded the trophy on open-top buses, only for joy to turn to anguish when a man rammed his car into a crowd of people.

Sixty-five people were injured and 11 remained hospitalised Tuesday in stable condition. A 53-year-old British man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said, and was also being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving on drugs.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation,” Slot said.