‘Slight desperation to win series’

Visakhapatnam: Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday said a below-par performance in the preceding Test series has put a certain amount of “desperation” in the Indian team to win the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

India lost the two-match Test rubber 0-2 to the Proteas recently.

“It’s a very different personnel of players but the guys are very aware of the responsibility of what they’re representing,” ten Doeschate said.

KL Rahul’s side won the first match by 17 runs but SA pulled one back at Raipur with a four-wicket victory. “We always want to win but, yeah certainly, when a few losses do start stacking up and performances have been below what we expect from ourselves, I think it’s a slight desperation from the series point

of view,” he added.