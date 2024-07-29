SL win maiden Women’s Asia Cup title

Dambulla: Captain Chamari Athapaththu’s turbo-charged fifty combined well with the steadfast half-century of Harshitha Samarawickrama as a resilient Sri Lanka carved an eight-wicket win over defending champions India to bag their maiden women’s Asia Cup title here on Sunday. This is the second time in nine Asia Cup editions (WODI and WT20I) across formats that India have lost a final. The last time India lost the final was against Bangladesh in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

Tasked with hunting down a strong target of 166, Sri Lanka served well by Athapaththu (61b, 43b, 9x4, 2x6) and Samarawickrama (69 not out, 51b, 6x4, 2x6) and finished at 167 for two in 18.4 overs.

Athapaththu and Samarawickrama added 87 runs as Lankans always stayed ahead of their opponents.

The stand for the for the second wicket was also of contrasts as Samarawickra was the yin to the yang of her aggressive leader.

Athapaththu fetched her fifty in 33 balls, and Samarawickrama went past her mark in 43 balls and their shot selection too was vastly differing.

Athapaththu scored through almost every reachable place on the field, and her assault on left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who she biffed for two fours and six in her first over, was stunning.

But at the other end, Samarawickrama clearly lacked the power of her senior but she offset that with clever placings, such as reverse sweeps off left-arm spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

But she picked up the tempo when Sri Lanka reached a rather safer zone, muscling a slog-swept six off Yadav over mid-wicket.

In between, Deepti managed to bowl Athapaththu around her legs with a fuller delivery that sparked celebrations among the Indians, who till then looked lethargic on the field.

But those merriments were premature as Samarawickrama found an able sidekick in Kavisha Dilhari (30 not out, 16b, 1x4, 2x6) as the duo added 73 runs off just 40 balls for the unbeaten third wicket to guide their side home.

But an equal share of credit should go to the Lankan bowlers as well for stifling a set of free-flowing India

batters.