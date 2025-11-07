SKY happy with batting display

Carrara: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav credited his players’ tactical awareness with bat and ball for his team’s 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 here on Thursday.

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played pivotal roles as India defended a modest total of 168 with a disciplined bowling performance. “I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Shubman and Abhishek started, they knew this was not a 200-220 wicket. They batted very smartly. It was a complete team effort from the batters,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Defending a competitive score, the Indian bowlers produced a clinical display, with all of them

among the wickets.

“There was a little dew but the bowlers adapted quickly,” he added. agencies