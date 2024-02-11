Skeet: Sheeraz and Ganemat top Indian finishers

New Delhi: Sheeraz Sheikh and Ganemat Sekhon were the top Indian finishers in men’ and women’s skeet, respectively, at the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday. Sheeraz shot 120, courtesy five identical rounds of 24 across two days and 125 targets. He finished 11th with the sixth and final qualifying spot going at 121.

Abhay Singh Sekhon (116) and Munek Battula (109) finished further down the standings. In women’s skeet, Ganema’’s tally of 114 gave her 12th spot with the final qualification spot

going at 117.