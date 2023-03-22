Siraj slips from top spot to 3rd in ranking for bowlers

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was on Wednesday dethroned from the top spot by Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in the latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, as the Indian slipped to third place.

Another Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc, who impressed during the first two ODIs of the three-match series in India, also moved up to join Siraj at joint third.

Siraj, who returned with impressive figures of 3/29 to help India win the first ODI against Australia, was expensive in the second ODI giving away 37 runs in three overs and consequently lost his position as the top-ranked bowler. The right-arm pacer had copped the brunt of the attack by Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head during the second ODI in Visakhapatnam. Siraj, who has had a successful run across formats in recent past, was crowned as the world No. 1 bowler in ODIs in January this year. Starc claimed three wickets in Mumbai to stage Australia’s fightback while his 5/53 in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam powered the visitors to a 10-wicket win.

Hazlewood, who missed the entire tour of India consisting four Tests and three ODIs, became world No. 1 bowler in ODIs for the first time ever.