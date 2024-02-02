Siraj rested from 2nd Test to manage workload

Visakhapatnam: Mohammed Siraj has been given a break from the second Test against England, keeping in mind his heavy workload over the past few months, the Indian team management announced on Friday.

Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy during first Test, has rejoined the squad.

“Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag.The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times.