Sinner wins China Open title in style

Beijing: Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday’s final to continue his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner rebounded from his U.S. Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season – his 21st altogether – with a dominant performances against the 19-year-old Tien, the second-youngest player to reach the tournament’s final.

In the WTA 1000 tournament running concurrently, Emma Navarro upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win in the fourth round. It was the 24-year-old Navarro’s fourth career win over a top-5 opponent.