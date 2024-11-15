Sinner qualifies for semis at ATP Finals

Turin: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner became the first player to advance to the semifinals at the ATP Finals on Thursday.

Sinner was assured of a spot in the last four after U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz beat Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in their group.

Sinner won his opening two matches and plays Daniil Medvedev later.

Last year, Sinner lost the final to Novak Djokovic, who pulled out injured this year.

Fritz also has two wins and has a chance of advancing, while Medvedev is

still in contention and could get to two wins by

beating Sinner. De Minaur was mathematically eliminated without any wins in his

finals debut.