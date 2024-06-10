Sinner overtakes Djokovic to debut at No. 1 in ATP ranking

Paris: Jannik Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, moving up one spot to replace the injured Novak Djokovic there.

The 22-year-old Sinner is the first player from Italy to reach No. 1 since the computerized rankings began in 1973. He will be the top-seeded man at Wimbledon, where play begins July 1.

Sinner is 33-3 this season with three titles, including earning his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January, part of a 19-0 run to begin 2024.

Two of those three losses were against Carlos Alcaraz. One came Friday in five sets in the semifinals at the French Open, which Alcaraz went on to win by beating Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

Alcaraz’s third major title allowed him to rise one place in the rankings to No. 2, with Djokovic at No. 3, and Zverev remaining at No. 4. Djokovic was the defending champion in Paris.