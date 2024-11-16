‘Sinner is playing with a clear conscience amid doping case’

Turin (Italy): Giant billboard photos of him grace nearly every piazza and street in the city. Fans have traveled from every corner of Italy to see him. The crowd chants his name before, during and after all of his matches.

For many other players, all of the attention — amid a pending doping case, too — might be too much to handle.

Not so for Jannik Sinner.

The humble tennis player from the German-speaking region of Alto Adige, who in the last year has overshadowed soccer players to become Italy’s biggest sports star, just keeps on winning.

“You need to be a special type of person to be able to embrace all that pressure and come here and feel the pressure but still be able to perform at your very best,” Darren Cahill, one of Sinner’s co-coaches, told The Associated Press at the ATP Finals.

“It’s a huge step to be able to do what he’s done in the last 12 months and to consistently do it time and time again,” Cahill added. “But the more you win against the best players in the world, the more belief you gain in yourself as a player. … It’s been a great learning year for him.”

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive for an anabolic steroid in two separate drug tests in March. A decision by an independent tribunal to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September and the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to make a final ruling on the case next year.

“He’s playing with a clear conscience and he’s been doing it since April,” Cahill said.

“We don’t know what the future holds and we’ll just keep trying to embrace him and support him. … He’s been inspirational. To be working with him at the moment and to watch him accomplish what he’s accomplished is pretty special.”

Sinner’s explanation was that the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat his own cut finger. The spray was given to the physiotherapist by Sinner’s fitness trainer.

Sinner fired the physiotherapist and fitness trainer and added two new members to his team, Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, both of whom who previously worked with Novak Djokovic.

The real work with Panichi and Badio will begin after the season ends at the Davis Cup finals next week.

“You don’t win two Slams if you’re not physically prepared,” said Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner’s other co-coach, referring to the player’s Australian Open and U.S. Open titles this year.

“But Jannik is still only 23 so there’s still a lot of work to be done — and not only physically.”