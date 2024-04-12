Sinner beats Rune to set up semi-final against Tsitsipas at Monte Carlo Masters

Monaco: Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner overcame strong resistance from Holger Rune to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals for the second straight year and set up a meeting with two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rune saved two match points in the second-set tie-breaker before Sinner came out on top with a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 win. The match was a repeat of last year’s semi-final when Rune beat Sinner at the clay-court tournament.

Tsitsipas eased into the semi-finals by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2. Rune saved two consecutive match points in the tie-breaker, including one with a big forehand winner. But, he cracked in the eighth game of the decider after Sinner earned two break points with a superb backhand return, double-faulting on the next point.

Tsitsipas dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners to improve his record against his Russian rival to 8-1.

The 12th-ranked Greek player arrived in the Principality on the back of a mediocre start to the season, having reached the semi-finals at just one tournament. He has not dropped a set at the Country Club, where he claimed back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

“I would lie if I said it doesn’t bring good memories stepping out on this court,” Tsitsipas said. “It’s something that I attribute some of my performances here over time to. I come back here, and I sort of relive those memories of the past.”

Khachanov called the physio at 2-2 in the second set to get treatment on his leg but did not seem hampered in his movement afterwards. “He seemed good and well composed in his tennis,” Tsitsipas said. “He wasn’t giving away too many unforced errors and seemed pretty calm from behind the baseline.” Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur and Ugo Humbert faces Casper Ruud in Friday’s other quarterfinals.