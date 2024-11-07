Sinner and Alcaraz placed in different groups for ATP Finals

Turin: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in different groups for the ATP Finals in Thursday’s draw. The earliest they could meet in the semi-finals.

The Ilie Nastase Group features Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur. The John Newcombe Group features Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

The tournament for the year’s top eight men’s players starts on Sunday and the top two finishers in each group advance to SFs. Sinner and Alcaraz split the year’s four Grand Slam titles between them.