Sindhu’s season comes to end, focus on recovery

New Delhi: Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu has decided to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025 to focus on complete recovery from a foot injury that she sustained ahead of the European leg.

The 30-year-old said the decision was taken after detailed consultation with her support team and medical experts, including renowned sports orthopaedist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

“After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025,” Sindhu said in a statement on Monday. “The foot injury I sustained before the European leg has not fully recovered, and while it is never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete’s journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger.”

Sindhu said her rehabilitation and training were already underway under the supervision of Dr Wayne Lombard, with support from Nisha Rawat, Chetna, and her coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

“Under the constant care of Dr Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I am surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day. I feel motivated, grateful.” agencies