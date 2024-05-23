Sindhu struggles past Sim Yu Jin, Ashmita stuns Beiwen to enter QFs

Kuala Lumpur: Two-time Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu survived a scare before prevailing over Korea’s Sim Yu Jin but the highlight of the day was Ashmita Chaliha’s stunning win over third seed Beiwen Zhang of USA in the second round of the Malaysia Masters here on Thursday.

World No. 15 Sindhu, a former world champion, saw off Sim 21-13 12-21 21-14 in a 59-minute women’s singles second-round match to register her third win over the Korean world number 34.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad hasn’t been able to hit top form ever since returning to action following a knee injury sustained in October last year.

Sindhu, seeded fifth, will next face top seed Han Yue in a revenge match. The Chinese had defeated her in their last meeting at the Asia badminton Championships in Ningbo last month.

Sindhu, who last won a title in 2022 Singapore Open, has an overwhelming 5-1 head-to-head record against Han, who is now ranked world number 6.

Later, the 24-year-old Ashmita, ranked 53rd, sizzled her way to a 21-19 16-21 21-12 win over world

no. 10 Zhang to also storm into the quarterfinals of the Super 500 badminton tournament.

This is her second quarterfinal appearance in a super 500 event, having reached the last 8 in 2022 India Open.

The Guwahati shuttler will next square off against sixth seeded Chinese Zhang Yi Man, ranked 16th.

Earlier, Sindhu was left to do the catching up job in the opening game as she trailed 3-7. But she fought her way back and grabbed a slender 11-10 advantage at the break. The Indian then reeled off seven points to run away with the opening game.

The second game was a tight affair as the two fought hard with Han managing to take a one-point advantage at the interval.

She snatched the momentum after resumption.

The Korean was soon up 14-10 and went on to win seven of the next nine points to roar back into the contest.

Sim once again made a positive start to move to a 5-1 lead in the decider. But Sindhu clawed back at 6-6 before the Korean was up 9-8 at one stage.

The Indian then took control and zoomed to 13-9 before a five-point burst from 16-14 to seal the contest.