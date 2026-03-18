Sindhu stresses on education

gurugram: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Wednesday stressed on the need for aspiring athletes to have good education, warning that it is too “risky” to ignore academics and focus solely on a sporting career that can end with a single injury.

The former world champion made these remarks in a fireside conversation at DPS International, while speaking to educationist Devyani Jaipuria. She touched upon several aspects of her own journey to drive home the point

“I have been playing for so many years. At some point of time you have to retire, right? And that’s the truth. You can’t be playing sport when you’re 45 or 50 or 60 at the highest level. And you have to accept that fact, whereas education will always be lifelong with you, and that will always stay with you,” she said. “Nobody is born with a golden spoon and you have to work hard, whether it is in studies or sports...they are equally important.”