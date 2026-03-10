Sindhu skips Swiss Open, Prannoy in fray

Basel: PV Sindhu will give the Swiss Open a miss as she recovers from the three-day ordeal in Dubai while HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian challenge at the $250,000 tournament starting here on Tuesday.

Sindhu had to withdraw from the All England Championships after being stranded in Dubai for three days due to Gulf airspace restrictions following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Tehran. She was to travel to Birmingham via Dubai but could not do so.

“She is not playing at Swiss Open. We all know what she went through in Dubai, she couldn’t travel to Birmingham. So she has sought some time to recover from it,” Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.