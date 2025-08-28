Sindhu rallies again to reach last-16 stage

paris: Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu once again relied on a late surge to overcome Malaysia’s world No. 40 Letshanaa Karupathevan and reach the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday.

The former world champion, who had survived a scare in the opening round too, rallied from 12-18 down in the first game to register a 21-19 21-15 victory in 42 minutes.

Earlier, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto entered the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-11, 21-16 win over Ireland’s Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then produced a solid show to overcame Chinese Taipei’s Yang Po Han and Liu Kuang Heng 22-20 21-13.