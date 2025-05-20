Sindhu, Prannoy to arrest slide at Malaysia Masters?

Kuala Lumpur: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and H S Prannoy will look to script a turnaround in fortunes when they lead the country’s campaign at the $475,000 Malaysia Masters Super 500 beginning here on Tuesday.

Both Sindhu and Prannoy have endured a tough phase of late, struggling with form and fitness. The duo lost their respective matches against Indonesia and Denmark in the Sudirman Cup last month — their last competitive outing.

With a two-week break under their belt, the experienced shuttlers will now be eager to rediscover their rhythm at the Axiata Arena.

Sindhu, currently ranked world No. 16, will open her campaign against Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira, ranked 20th in the world.

Prannoy, who has slipped to world No. 35, faces a tough opener against fifth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

In women’s singles, 2024 Hylo Open runner-up Malvika Bansod will take on Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei, while Unnati Hooda — a semifinalist at the Taipei Open Super 300 — will face compatriot Lin Hsiang Ti.

Aakarshi Kashyap has drawn eighth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia.

In men’s singles, Sathish Karunakaran will take on top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

World junior championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty, who reached the Taipei Open semifinals, will face Canada’s Brian Yang, while Priyanshu Rajawat opens against Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh.