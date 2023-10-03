Sindhu, Prannoy and Srikanth enter pre-QFs

Hangzhou: Star Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the singles pre-quarterfinals with straight-game wins over their respective opponents in the badminton competition at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

World no. 7 Prannoy, who had missed the men’s team championships

final against China due to a back injury, was back on the court, dishing out a clinical performance to expectedly outwit Mongolia’s Batdavaa Munkhbat 21-9 21-12 in 25 minutes.

He will face Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin next.

Srikanth also notched up a 21-16 21-11 win over Korea’s Lee Yun Gyu to set up a clash with Japan’s second seed Kodai Naruka.

Former world champion Sindhu also looked good as she prevailed 21-10 21-15 over world no. 21 We Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei.

The last and only time Sindhu played Hsu was at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai earlier this month. Sindhu will play Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma

Wardani next.