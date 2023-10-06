Sindhu knocked out after defeat in Asian Games quarter-finals

Hangzhou: PV Sindhu will return without a medal from the Asian Games in Hangzhou. On Thursday, the diva of Indian badminton looked flat like stale beer and lost in straight games to China’s own star, He Bing Jiao in the quarter-finals.



First things first, this writer has said before the badminton events begin at the Asian Games this will be a tough challenge for Sindhu.

Why? The girl from Hyderabad has suffered from loss of form, a seeming lack of energy and losing faith in her own self.

It was evident in the quarter-final clash where the key ingredients were missing in Sindhu’s game, the big smash and speed on court. Up against the left-hander, who had full backing from the local crowd, Sindhu looked lost on court.

Her body language has never been so poor. Maybe, she had sensed it in 2023 she is dealing with a lot of issues.

There is no way you can complain about her not working hard. Sindhu is one of India’s most hard-working athletes and does not mind slogging. Yet, there has been a kind of stagnancy in her game.

Her usual lack of rhythm, not winning points at the net reflected her misery. Bing Jao is a seasoned campaigner who knows she had to play her “A Game” against the Indian.

A regular on the BWF Tour, the Chinese girl has been around for a long time.

Maybe, Sindhu has been around for so long, since her Asian Games debut in 2010 in Guangzhou, fatigue has set in.

She is truly Indian badminton’s most decorated star with two Olympic medals from Rio and Tokyo. But then, matches are not won on past records.

There is a possibility Sindhu had felt she was not in the best frame of mind going into these Asian Games.

Her Linkedin post suggested she was struggling for rhythm and wanted blessings from all her fans. The pessimist may think she is past prime and so on.

That would be foolish, though, she is still India’s best singles player in the women’s section. Form can be temporary, class is permanent.

Before this, her compatriot Saina Nehwal had also dealt with similar issues. Sana is not too active a player now but has not retired either.