Sindhu exits, Malvika Bansod stuns world no 23 Sung to make pre-quarters

Vantaa: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered an early exit but rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her impressive form by pulling off a stunning upset against world No. 23 Sung Shuo Yun to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of Arctic Open Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

Sixth seed Sindhu lost 16-21 10-21 to Canada’s Michelle Li in her round of 32 match.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who clinched her first title in over two years at the Azerbaijan International in February, showed her resilience in a hard-fought match, winning 21-19, 24-22 in 57 minutes.

Bansod’s victory, against the player from Chinese Taipei, is a testament to her growing prowess on the international stage.

However, the challenge will intensify in the next round as the Nagpur shuttler prepares to face a former world champion. Bansod will take on the winner of the match between Ratchanok Intanon, the 2013 world champion from Thailand Wang Zhi Yi.