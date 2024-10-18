Sindhu enters Denmark Open QFs

Odense: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame a sluggish start to defeat world number seven Han Yue of China in a thrilling contest, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Thursday. Sindhu, a former world champion and currently ranked 18th, won 18-21 21-12 21-16 in a second-round match that lasted 63 minutes.

This marks her first win over a top-10 player since defeating Han in the Malaysia Masters final in May.

With this victory, Sindhu, who is currently working with Anup Sridhar and Lee Hyun-il, extended her head-to-head record against Han to 7-1 in eight encounters.