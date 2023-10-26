Sindhu concedes French Open second round match due to knee injury

Rennes (France): Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu was leading by a game before she conceded her French Open second round women’s singles match against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong due to a knee injury here on Thursday.

Sindhu pocketed the first game 21-18 and the second game was levelled at 1-1 scoreline before the Indian felt discomfort on her left knee at the Glaz Arena.

While returning a shot from Katethong, Sindhu stretched herself far too much, resulting to the injury to her left knee.

Sindhu applied the magic spray and sought the tournament doctor’s help. She later consulted her coach Hafiz Hashim twice, and received yellow card for that before deciding to concede the match to Katethong, who advanced to the quarterfinal.

Sindhu had earlier defeated seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 12-21 21-18 21-15 in the opening round. Earlier this week, the ace Indian shuttler had returned to the top 10 of BWF world rankings after nearly six months on the back of her four semifinal finishes.