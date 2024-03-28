Sindhu advances to Madrid Masters quarters

Madrid: Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu continued her impressive run at the Madrid Spain Masters, advancing to the quarter-finals with a comfortable straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun here on Thursday.

It was a smooth performance from Sindhu as she was hardly tested by the Taiwanese qualifier, resulting in a 21-14 21-12 win in 36 minutes. The former world champion will take on either sixth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand or Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira.