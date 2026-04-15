Sindarov’s got the moves—and Candidates crown

Paphos: Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov clinched victory in the Candidates tournament with a round to spare ​on Tuesday, drawing with Dutchman Anish Giri to ‌set up a World Championship match against India’s D Gukesh.

The 20-year-old stormed through the event in Cyprus, winning six of his ​13 games and losing none in a ​dominant performance never seen at the Candidates.

Sindarov moved to 9.5 points, two clear of second-placed Giri on ​7.5 after the Dutchman failed to convert a winning ​position against China’s Wei Yi in the previous round.

The tournament had been seen as a possible last opportunity for the old ​guard to mount another challenge for the world title, ​but Americans Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura never seriously threatened. Gukesh won ‌the title in 2024, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of their match. Ding had himself become champion by beating Ian Nepomniachtchi after Magnus ​Carlsen, the ​five-time champion who remains world No. 1, relinquished the crown, citing a lack of motivation.

Meanwhile, India’s R Vaishali drew with Tan Zhongyi (5.5) to remain joint leader on 7.5 points alongside Bibisara Assaubayeva, who beat Anna Muzychuk to move

to the top.