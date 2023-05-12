Simulation in RR’s Talegaon Academy, talking to senior players, keeping calm

Kolkata: Indian cricket’s ‘next big thing’ Yashasvi Jaiswal is a stickler for processes and there are a few basic rules that he follows while preparing for high-intensity, high-stakes game like the “intense one” against KKR, which he would remember for a long time.

Jaiswal, who struck IPL’s fastest half-century in 13 balls en route his magnificent 98 not out in 47 balls, has now scored 575 runs in 12 games at a strike-rate of 167 plus. He is just one run short of Faf du Plessis’ current aggregate of 576.

“I will remember this innings for a long time in my life. It was very intense,” said the 21-year-old at the post-match media interaction.

“When I went to bat, I felt I had very less time and suddenly I felt ‘sab sahi jaa raha hai’ (everything was falling in place)... I thought I should continue playing like this. It’s one of my memorable knocks,” Jaiswal told media after the game.

The harder you train, the easier it gets in match situation is a basic theme but very difficult to follow at times. Putting his effort in systemic training, Jaiswal has found success and his India call-up will be a matter of time.

“My thumb rule is on my routine and the process, it matters a lot to me. I try my best to keep my focus on that and keep learning every match. It’s very important as I have to take my game forward,” he

added.