Shuttlers gain steam, beat SL for second win

Guwahati: India produced another clinical performance against Sri Lanka in their Group H clash to inch closer to the knockout stages of the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships for the Suhandinata Cup here on Tuesday.

India, the second seeds and firm favourites to top Group H, lived up to expectations with a 45-27, 45-21 victory over Sri Lanka, who had edged the United Arab Emirates in a close tie on Monday.

Among the other top nations, 14-time champions China and former champions South Korea registered their second wins in their respective group, while Philippines upset Hong Kong 42-45, 45-28, 45-43. China playing in Group D defeated England 45-22, 45-19, while South Korea hammered debutant Bhutan 45-5, 45-17 in Group G.

Playing on the adjacent court to the Koreans, the Indian team hardly broke any sweat despite the team management fielding a fresh bunch of players who didn’t get a chance to play in the match against Nepal .