Shuttler Manisha shines but star shooter Avani misses out

Paris/Chateauroux: Manisha Ramadass assured India of a second medal from the badminton courts by setting up the women’s singles SU5 semi-final with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan but star shooter Avani Lekhara missed out on repeating her medal-winning feat at the Paris Paralympics here Sunday.

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb’s palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda 21-13 21-16 in the quarterfinals. The second seeded Indian left-hander needed 30 minutes to down her unseeded rival.

Erb’s palsy is a nerve disorder in the shoulder and arm that results in weakness or loss of muscle function.

In the last four, Manisha will meet top seed Thulasimathi, who had defeated Portugal’s Beatriz Monteiro in group A on Saturday.

In SU5 category, the players have impairment of the upper limbs. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

This is not the only all-Indian semifinal clash in badminton as Sukant Kadam will meet compatriot Suhas Yathiraj in SL4 last four.

However, Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated following contrasting defeats in their respective quarterfinals.

Competing in SL3 category, Mandeep hardly posed a challenge to Nigeria’s third seed Bolaji Mariam Eniola, losing the contest 8-21 9-21 in 23 minutes. It was the second consecutive defeat for Mandeep against Eniola, having lost to the Nigerian in the group stage as well. SL3 category is for players with severe lower-limb disability competing on a half-width court.

In SL4 category, para world championship bronze medallist Palak went down fighting 19-21 15-21 to Indonesia’s Khalimatus Sadiyah in 28 minutes. In this category, athletes compete while standing with less severe impairment than in SL3. Nitesh Kumar will fight it out with Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the men’s singles semifinal in SL3 category.

NO SUCCESS IN SHOOTING RANGE

After the high of four medals in two days, there was disappointment in store for India in the shooting range with Lekhara failing to qualify for the final following a 11th-place finish in the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH1) qualification in which Sidhartha Babu ended 28th.

In the mixed 10m air rifle prone (SH2) qualification, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna ended in 26th place with a total score of 630.2.

In the Paralympics mixed event, both men and women compete on the line against each other.

Coming off her historic gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, Avani ended the competition with a total score of 632.8.

Avani’s sequence of scores read 105.7, 106.0, 104.1, 106.0, 104.8, 106.2, while Sidhartha had scores of 104.6, 103.8, 105.7, 104.9, 103.6, 105.7.

In SH1, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair).

Sidhartha aggregated 628.3 across six series.

Athletes classified in SH2 category are unable to hold their rifle independently, so they use a stand, but can aim by themselves and control the weapon when they shoot. Certain athletes may have an assistant to reload their gun.

Only the top eight from qualification progress to the final.

Hailing from Hubballi in Karnataka, the 44-year-old Devaraddi scored 105.2 in Series 1, improved it to 105.7 in the next series. He followed that with a sequence of 105.4, a disappointing 104.3, 105.6 and 104.0. Eleven years ago, an accident left him with limited control over his limbs.

STRUGGLE IN TRACK AND FIELD

Ravi Rongali finished a creditable fifth in the men’s F40 shot put final while Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round heats of women’s 1500m T11 race on the third day of athletics competitions.

Rongali, who had won a silver in the Asian Para Games last year in China, produced a personal best of 10.63m but that was enough in a top-class field. World record holder Miguel Montero of Portugal won the gold with a throw of 11.21m while Mongolia’s Battulga Tsegmid (11.09m) took the silver.

Reigning Asian Para Games champion Garrah Tnaiash of Iraq took the bronze with a throw of 11.03m while Russian Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and reigning world para athletics champion Denis Gnezdilov, who was competing as Neutral Paralympic Athlete, was fourth with 10.80m.

F40 class is for para athletes with short stature.

Earlier in the day, Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s.

The two runners from the three heats qualified for the final. China’s Shanshan He topped Rakshita’s heat with a timing of 4:44.66s ahead of Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa, who clocked season best timing of 4:45.25s.

The T11 category is for athletes with visual impairment, which may be entire loss of vision or he or she may be able to perceive light, but have no ability to see the shape of a hand at any distance.

T11 athletes commonly run with guides. On Friday, Preethi Pal had won India’s first athletics medal in a Paralympics track event, clinching a bronze in the women’s T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21 seconds.

The 23-year-old Preethi, a farmer’s daughter from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Paris after winning a bronze in the same event at the World Para Athletics Championships in May.

T35 classification is meant for athletes who have coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia and athetosis.