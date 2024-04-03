Shuttler Anmol Kharb enters pre-quarters

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from country-mate and top seed Malvika Bansod to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge here on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Anmol, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13 22-20 in 59 minutes. The world No. 333 will take on Indonesia’s 21-year-old shutter Nurani Ratu Azzahra in the last-16 round. Earlier in the two qualification rounds, Anmol got a walkover from Kamila Smagulova of Kazakhstan before beating Cassey Rynn Rompog of Malaysia 21-91 21-9 to secure a place in the main draw.

In other pre-quarterfinals of women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya defeated qualifier Harshitaa Rout 21-13 21-13.