Shukla set to become BCCI’s interim president

New Delhi: Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI president in an interim capacity after the latter turns 70 next month, BCCI sources said on Monday.

Binny, who had replaced Sourav Ganguly as the Board president in 2022, turns 70 on July 19, crossing the age-limit threshold for a BCCI office-bearer.

Shukla, 65, is currently serving as the BCCI vice-president, a post he has held since 2020.

He would be the active BCCI chief until fresh elections are held during the body’s AGM in September.

“As per convention, the senior most office-bearer takes charge in a such a scenario. He (Shukla) will perform that role until fresh elections are held in September,” said a BCCI source.

The Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party has previously also served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Most recently, C K Khanna had served as the acting BCCI president from 2017 to 2019 during the tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators that governed the board for 33 months.

Binny was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association before taking charge of the world’s richest cricket board three years ago.

Counted among the greats of the game, the former all-rounder was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team under Kapil Dev.

He later went on to coach the India Under-19 team that won the 2000 edition of the ICC World Cup for that age group.