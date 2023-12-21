Shubman loses top ODI batters spot

India opener Shubman Gill’s reign at the top of of the ODI batters’ list was short-lived as he was replaced by former

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam in the ICC Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

The Indian attained the top spot during the ODI World Cup last month.

Babar is back at the top with 824 rating points, while Gill (810) is the second spot followed by teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer has dropped to 12th, while KL Rahul has moved a spot to 16th.