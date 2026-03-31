Shubman, Iyer look to make T20 statement in opener

Mullanpur: Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, two India T20I batters who have often been overlooked, will captain Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively, each eager to make a statement in a high-stakes Indian Premier League opener here on Tuesday.

India’s Test and ODI captain Gill, who was named T20I vice-captain but later left out of the World Cup squad to accommodate Sanju Samson, has a lot to answer in the shortest format.

While India went on to win a record third ICC T20 World Cup, Gill enters this season at a crucial phase in his T20 career.

Since 2023, only Virat Kohli has scored more IPL runs than Gill, but the focus has shifted from consistency to strike rate. With a career T20 strike rate of around 138, Gill showed signs of improvement last season, scoring at over 155-something he would look to build on.

With Matthew Hayden now part of the coaching staff as batting coach, Gill’s six-hitting and intent at the top will be closely watched.

Since Hardik Pandya’s exit after IPL 2023, Gill has grown into his leadership role, and the team now clearly revolves around him.

Having won the title in their debut season in 2022, Gujarat Titans have remained one of the most consistent sides, finishing third last year before losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. They look one of the most settled units again, retaining 20 players. The opening pair of Gill and Sai Sudharsan -- last season’s top scorer with 759 runs -- remains their biggest strength. Sudharsan is returning after a rib fracture but was in fine touch in domestic cricket, including an unbeaten 101 and multiple fifties before the injury.

GT also have exciting backup options like wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, who impressed in domestic cricket with a strike rate of over 160 and an average above 60 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He would offer flexibility if the middle order struggles. For Punjab Kings, much will again depend on skipper Shreyas, a proven IPL leader who has now taken three different teams to the final (Delhi Capitals in 2020, KKR in their 2024 triumph and PBKS. Despite his consistent performances, Shreyas continues to be overlooked by the selection committee, having last played a T20I in 2023.