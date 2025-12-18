Shubman Gill sustains toe injury, likely to be out of last two T20Is

Lucknow: Out-of-form India vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the last two T20I games against South Africa with a toe injury, sources close to the team told PTI.

It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery.

“Shubman had an extended batting session at the nets on the eve of the fourth T20 International.

Towards the end of the session, he was hit on the toe while batting in the nets. He was in pain and was hobbling. It would have

been difficult for him to play on Wednesday. Hence he didn’t accompany the team as there was little chance of him playing this game.

“At this point it is difficult to say if he will play in Ahmedabad,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With New Zealand T20Is being the last series before the T20 World Cup and the squad for that bilateral series and the marquee event set to be the same, the national selection committee

as well as team management will like to take all necessary precautions with regards to one of their specialist top order batters.

Gill also missed the Test and ODI series against the Proteas due to a neck injury sustained

on the second day of the opening game in Kolkata which required two-day hospitalization.