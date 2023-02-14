Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of the month for January

Dubai: India batter Shubman Gill was on Monday named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January following a series of impressive innings in the ODI format, while England U-19 skipper Grace Scrivens became the youngest player to be named for the women’s honour.

Gill enjoyed a record-breaking month in white-ball cricket in January. The free-scoring batter was a prolific source of runs throughout the month, most notably in the ODI format, scoring big against both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. With 567 runs during January, which included three century-plus scores, the 23-year-old Gill wowed fans with a lethal combination of graceful and attacking strokeplay. In a month which presented several highlights for Gill, his stand-out performance came in the form of a stunning double-hundred in the nail-biting victory over New Zealand in the series opener in Hyderabad. His unbeaten 208 came off just 149 balls with 28 boundaries -- a startling feat not just because it made him the youngest double-centurion in the ODI format, but also because all those around him seemed to falter on a difficult pitch for batters. Sandwiched between this innings were two further centuries -- 116 in a dominant victory over Sri Lanka, and 112 in the final ODI against New Zealand. Gill overcame a competitive field to claim his first ICC Men’s Player-of-the-Month award, beating New Zealand opener Devon Conway and Mohammed Siraj.

