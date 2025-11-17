Shubman Gill discharged from hospital

Kolkata: India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital in which he was receiving treatment for a neck injury sustained during the opening Test against South Africa here.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday went to see Gill at the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, after India suffered a 30-run defeat on a challenging Eden Gardens surface to concede a 1-0 lead to the visitors in the two-match series.

Gill, who suffered the injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test.